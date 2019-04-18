Education forum held in Putnam County

After going on a 2-day strike and protesting at the West Virginia capitol, Thursday evening educators and community members in Putnam County had a chance to articulate their frustrations and share ideas directly with representatives.

Several in the crowd at the education forum at the Putnam County Courthouse once again voiced opposition to charter schools, which would've been introduced in West Virginia had Senate Bill 451 passed this past legislative session.

"How is education going to get better if we can't get teachers and keep them?" University of Charleston education major Samantha Eagle said during the forum. "It should not be 'How do we get our kids more focused on homeschooling or charter schools?' It should be 'How do we make our public schools better for these students?'"

Republican State Senator Eric Tarr represents Putnam County and took backlash from teachers during the session.

"I don't think you're going to make everyone happy," Tarr said after the forum. "I don't have any illusion that anything that happens from the legislative body is going to make everybody happy. What I do hope though is it does improve opportunity for future generations to come across the board. I think our education system -- how it's funded, how it's designed, how it's regulated -- needs a reset."

Representatives say they're taking what they've heard at these forums back to the mid-May special session.

