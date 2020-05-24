Effigy of Gov. Beshear hung as 2nd Amendment supporters rally at Ky. Capitol

Kentucky elected officials from both sides of the aisle are condemning protesters' hanging of Gov. Andy Beshear in effigy on the capitol grounds Sunday afternoon.

A reporter from the Louisville Courier-Journal tweeted a photo of the effigy, hung from a tree along with the words "Sic semper tyrannis" - a Latin phrase, meaning "Thus always to tyrants," widely believed to have been yelled by John Wilkes Booth after assassinating President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

Protesters gathered outside the state capitol on Sunday for what was organized as a Patriot Day and Second Amendment rally, according to a Facebook event page.

The rally was held "to educate and inspire everyone today to be more like the original American Patriots who would not stand for their God given right to protect themselves and their loved ones to be taken away by tyrants," according to the event description.

The Courier-Journal reports that protesters also gathered right outside the governor's mansion and chanted "Come out, Andy."

"Hanging Governor Beshear in effigy is beyond reprehensible," House Democratic Leader Joni Jenkins, House Democratic Caucus Chair Derrick Graham and House Democratic Whip Angie Hatton said in a statement Sunday evening, "and yet it is also the logical conclusion of the hateful rhetoric we saw touted on the Capitol grounds earlier this month that was implicitly condoned by elected representatives from the legislature's majority party.

"Doing this in front of our Capitol, just a short walk from where the Governor, First Lady, and their two young children live, is an act that reeks of hate and intimidation and does nothing but undermine our leading work to battle this deadly disease and restore our economy safely," the statement continues. "We call on all elected officials to condemn these actions and pledge to work to eliminate dangerous hateful speech."

"What occurred at today's rally was unacceptable and has no place in Kentucky's political discourse," @KYGOP tweeted. "The Republican Party of Kentucky strongly condemns the violent imagery against the Governor in today's protest."