Eight new cases of COVID-19 at Ripley nursing home

An additional eight cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at a nursing home in Ripley.

Officials with Eldercare Health and Rehabilitation say the results are five positive in patients and three in employees.

The new cases come a day after it was announced two patients at the facility died from COVID-19 related complications.

The nursing home says 59 cases associated with the facility have been confirmed in less than two weeks.

In total, 84 patients and 63 staff members have been tested. Four results are still pending.

The nursing home is working with the Jackson County Health Department to update families.