Eight people displaced by apartment building fire

An apartment fire displaced eight people from their homes Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in Chapmanville at the Chapmanville Towers.

Apartment maintenance workers and the Chapmanville Police Department rescued the person who lived in the apartment that originally caught fire.

First responders were able to quickly extinguished the fire and evacuate the building.

E.M.S. crews treated three patients at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

After evaluating the building, all but eight apartments were deemed safe.

People living in those apartments were taken to the Tracy Vickers Center for temporary shelter.

The American Red Cross is now assisting them until repairs can be made to their apartments.

Most of the damage to the apartment complex was water-related.