Eight years later, police still looking for answers in murder case

Eight years after a man's body was found on the Elk River, the case remains unsolved.

Charleston Police say Robert "Bob" Snow went missing on May 23, 2012. He was found three days later by boaters on the water. Police say his hands and feet were bound by duct tape.

No arrests have been made.

In 2017, WSAZ did a follow up investigation and spoke with Snow's family.

Charleston Police say Snow was last seen at the 7-Eleven on Bigley Avenue -- a common stop for Snow because he was a regional manager for 7-Eleven stores in the Kanawha Valley. Surveillance video shows him at the gas station shortly before 5:30 p.m.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Charleston Police say Snow served more than 20 years in active duty and served in Desert Storm/Persian Guff.

He was laid to rest in Cave Creek National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, Arizona.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleston Police Department Sgt. Canden Sharp at 304-348-8111.