Elderly Florida woman accused of hitting boyfriend with metal detector for watching porn

Deputies could see bloody scratches all over the arm of a 70-year-old man when they responded to a domestic disturbance call Sunday night.

He told them that Jane Galitello, his 77-year-old girlfriend, attacked him, and he claimed it wasn’t the first time.

According to an arrest report reviewed by the Miami Herald, the couple had gotten into an argument Friday night after Galitello said she caught him watching porn.

Deputies said the man claimed he was only watching a show on Cinemax that just happened to feature a topless woman. Even so, he said the distinction didn’t matter to his significant other.

The man said she left a mark on him after hitting him in the head with a metal detector.

Investigators found no signs of trauma on the man’s head, but they did see a metal detector propped up next to the entertainment console in his home.

Galitello admitted to arguing with her sweetie about watching porn, but she denies hitting him with a metal detector, the arrest report stated.

She said she may have "accidentally tapped him” with it, but didn’t hurt him. She believed she was only doing “God’s work,” deputies said.

Still, they arrested Galitello all the same for battery on a person over 65 and took her to the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center without bond.

