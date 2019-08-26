Elderly couple dies in Parkersburg house fire

An elderly couple died early Monday morning in a house fire in south Parkersburg, authorities said.

Our sister station WTAP reports Parkersburg firefighters were called to a home around 1 a.m. in the 4100 block of 8th Avenue. They remained at the scene until about 7 a.m., according to a dispatch supervisor at the Wood County 911 Center.

Fire Chief Jason Matthews said the couple's son was able to get out of the house safely.

The victims, both believed to be in their 80s, have not been identified.

Investigators have not said how the fire started.

