Elderly man arrested on sexual assault charges

An elderly man from Jackson County was arrested earlier this week on sexual assault charges, county court records show.

Jack Melton, 78, of Evans, faces four counts of first-degree sexual assault.

Investigators say the incidents, which involved inappropriate touching, happened last summer and involved a young girl who’s a neighbor.

According to the criminal complaint, the incidents were reported in early March. Melton was arrested earlier this week.

The West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority does not show Melton as a current inmate, according to its website.

