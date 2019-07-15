Elderly man dies in Nicholas County crash

An elderly man died in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 19, the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department said.

Jerry Lawrence, 82, of Mount Lookout, was pronounced dead at Summersville Regional Medical Center.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Mount Lookout Road.

Deputies say Lawrence was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre that pulled out from Mount Lookout Road into the path of a Nissan Pathfinder. The impact pushed the Buick into a southbound 2019 Ford Expedition.

An 81-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Buick was taken to Summersville Regional Medical Center. Her condition is unknown at this time.

