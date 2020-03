An elderly man is dead after a fire at his home Sunday.

Fire officials say the victim was a 75-year-old man from Hinton.

Officials say he had several existing health issues.

The man's mobile home along Biggs Lane caught fire Sunday.

Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office say the fire appeared to have started near a wood stove.

Based on the severity of the damage, investigators say the cause of the fire could not be fully determined.