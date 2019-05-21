Elderly man rescued after fallen tree pins him inside camper

An elderly man is recovering after a massive tree fell on top of his camper, trapping him inside for several hours.

The Valley Township Fire Department says the tree fell on top of the 78 year old's camper sometime Monday night after he had gone to bed.

Firefighters say the tree landed just 10 inches away from the man's face as he slept.

Rescuers say the man is diabetic and had just recently had a pacemaker put in.

The fire chief says they estimate that the man had been trapped inside the camper for at least 10 hours before a bus driver, who regularly transports him him to the doctor, saw the crushed camper and called 911 Tuesday morning.

Crews had to use the jaws of life to cut the man out of flattened camper.

Rescuers say the elderly man was dehydrated but otherwise appeared to be okay.

He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Investigators believe the tree fell due to wet conditions weakening the tree's foundation.