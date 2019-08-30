Elderly man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Huntington

An elderly man is seriously hurt after a car hit him Friday morning.

Huntington Police tell WSAZ the man was getting into a car when he was hit.

It happened around 9 a.m. Friday on 8th Avenue.

As of 10:30 a.m., the road is closed between 7th and 8th Streets. Police Chief Hank Dial says it will remain closed for at least another hour.

Police say the driver who caused the accident was not impaired. That driver hit two cars in the accident.

The elderly man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Investigators have not released his name.

