Elderly man tied up, blindfolded and beaten

An elderly man is recovering after sheriff's deputies say he was tied up, blindfolded and assaulted.

The Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini says 911 dispatchers received a call Monday just after 11 p.m. The woman claimed an elderly man had shown up at her home along Highland Bend Road saying he had been robbed and beaten.

Detectives determined that earlier that night the 84-year-old victim came home to his house on Dixon Mill Road and found a man inside. Officials say the man demanded money then dragged the victim into the basement where he tied him up and blindfolded him.

The victim managed to untie the restraints and make it out of the basement, but was quickly found by the suspect who continued to assault him, detectives say.

Next, the victim was forced into his own car and driven to the Highland Bend area. That's where detectives say the victim was placed in the truck of the car. Eventually, the suspect wrecked the vehicle, landing in a creek.

Detectives say the victim left the scene of the accident leaving the elderly man in the trunk.

According to officials, the man was able to escape and walk to a nearby home where he asked for help.

The victim was taken to the Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was treated and released.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff's Office, the suspect appeared to be under the influence of some type of drugs. He has not yet been located by law enforcement.

The Scioto County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone with potential information about the case to contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.

