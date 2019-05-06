Elizabeth Warren to visit Mingo County

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is scheduled to visit Mingo County as part of a multi-stop swing through West Virginia and Ohio.

Warren will hold a "community conversation" at the Kermit Fire and Rescue station on Main Street.

The event is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.

It's her only stop in West Virginia on Friday. She's also scheduled to visit three cities in Ohio that day, Chillicothe, Columbus, and Cincinnati.

The Massachussetts senator is running in a field of 21 Democratic presidential candidates.