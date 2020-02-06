Embattled Braidy Industries CEO addresses concerns

Craig Bouchard, the embattled CEO of Braidy Industries, spoke out Thursday about concerns about a possible change-up in the company.

Last week, we reported that Bouchard planned to step down from his position at the company, which announced plans to build a nearly $1 billion aluminum mill in Boyd and Greenup counties. CLICK HERE for more.

The following day, Bouchard said it wasn’t his choice – but a board decision.

Bouchard released this statement Thursday:

To my friends in Ashland and NEK,

I can sense the confusion and concern in the community and hope it settles down quickly. I have a business disagreement with the Board of Braidy Industries that will be resolved in time by the appropriate parties and process. In the interim, it is important you know that I am committed to the mill project; the Board has stated that it is too. We are all working to make this project a reality.

I am the largest shareholder of the company and I have more skin in the game than anyone. I am committed. My vision is the creation of 650 advanced manufacturing jobs, with thousands of jobs potentially created by companies that have expressed interest to co-locate. This is the correct vision.

Building the lowest cost aluminum mill in the world is our goal. The design is about finished. Please be patient. Always in my thoughts and prayers are God, Family, and Community.

Craig

