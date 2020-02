Emergency crews are on scene of a rollover accident on I-79 Friday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the accident happened on I-79 North near Crestwood. As of 9:50 a.m., one lane of I-79 is closed. Traffic is backed up in the area.

Emergency officials say the SUV flipped on its top and one person was trapped inside. Crews had to cut the roof off the vehicle to get her out.

