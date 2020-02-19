Emergency crews on standby at chemical plant

Wed 7:31 AM, Feb 19, 2020

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency crews are on standby at a chemical plant in South Charleston.

It's at the Clearon Corp plant at 95 Maccorkle Avenue SW.

A supervisor with metro told WSAZ that the plant is putting water on some chlorinated dry bleach.

Crews requested the fire department in case more water was needed.

The plant said a protective action wasn't required, which means the public isn't in danger nor needed to shelter in place.

