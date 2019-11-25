‘Heavy concrete pour’ causes floor of downtown Cincinnati building to collapse, injuring 3 workers

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a partial building collapse downtown.

The partial collapse happened at a construction project on the corner of 4th and Race Streets.

Cincinnati Fire Chief Roy Winston says three people have been taken to the hospital; two to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and one to Christ Hospital.

Winston says all three injured are construction workers who were on the fifth floor of the building when it collapsed. Concrete was being poured on the sixth floor when it became too heavy and the roof above the workers collapsed.

He says two of the workers injured have more serious injuries such as head injuries. The other person injured has minor injuries. All three workers are in stable condition, Winston says.

Winston says the fire department has a collapse protocol that was followed with what he called a two-alarm response.

Emergency crews remain on the scene conducting interviews and investigating.

Police say other injuries are currently unknown and they’re shutting down 5th and Race Streets.

Copyright 2019 WXIX via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.