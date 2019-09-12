UPDATE | No one hurt in reported crash in Greenup County

UPDATE 9/12/19 @ 6 p.m.

The accident reported late Thursday afternoon in Argillite was unfounded, our crew at the scene said.

According to the Greenup County Sheriff's Department, it happened on private property between two family members.

No one was hurt in the incident, which was reported in the 1600 block of state Route 207.

Emergency officials are responding to an accident in Argillite, Kentucky.

It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Greenup County 911 dispatchers say there is a crash in the 1600 block of state Route 207.

The Greenup County Sheriff's Office and Little Sandy Volunteer Fire Department are responding.

