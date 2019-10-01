Emergency crews working to help man with snake bite

First responders are working Tuesday night to help a man who is in the Kanawha State Forest and reportedly bitten by a rattlesnake in the Loudendale area.

Metro 911 dispatchers say that the Loudendale, Davis Creek and Malden volunteer fire departments, along with the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, are all on scene.

They are using a side-by-side ATV to get to the patient.

The incident was reported a little after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

