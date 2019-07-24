Aggressive Calif. squirrel named 'Emily’ chomps her way to freedom

Emily the squirrel caught media attention last week after she reportedly bit several people who got close to her tree and her babies.

Emily, an aggressive squirrel captured after biting people in Santa Cruz, Calif., is on the loose again. (Source: KSBW/Hearst/CNN)

The overprotective mom was captured and taken to an animal rescue, along with her little ones.

Now Emily is on the loose again.

“Unfortunately, she had chewed a hole in the box that we did not think she was capable of getting out of, and she got out,” said Amy Red Feather with Native Animal Rescue.

In what became a big production, Santa Cruz Fire, the county animal shelter and Native Animal Rescue all responded to reports of the squirrel on Friday.

As soon as Emily was captured, rescuers said she began gnawing through the box she was being kept in.

She was eventually able to squeeze through one of the several holes she chewed.

Volunteers at Native Animal Rescue tried to lure Emily back, even using baby squirrel sounds.

While Emily is nowhere to be found, her three babies continue to be cared for at an undisclosed location.

Is it possible that Emily could be trying to make her way back to her tree in downtown Santa Cruz?

“I doubt it. I think it’s far enough away,” Amy Red Feather said. “If we tend to get an animal far away from its home base, it doesn’t go back.”

Even if Emily isn’t found, her babies will be nursed until they’re ready to be released into the wild.

