Employee at Huntington assisted living facility tests positive for COVID-19

One employee has tested positive for COVID-19 at a Huntington assisted living facility and another is presumed positive.

That information was released Thursday by Jeff Harkins, CEO of Woodlands Retirement Community. He said both employees are not working at this time.

Harkins explained that the policy is that anyone being tested does not work and is unable to return to work until cleared.

If any employee shows any symptoms, he or she is sent home at screening (prior to every shift) and then scheduled for testing.

Last week, a resident at Woodlands tested positive for the virus and was in quarantine in their unit.

