Essential employees receive bonus surprise

In uncertain times, something we are certain of is our appreciation for essential workers.

In uncertain times, something we are certain of is our appreciation for essential workers. On Friday, employees at A&L Home Care and Training Center received a surprise token of that appreciation.

"I work 60 hours a week, 12 days straight," says Vickey Singer, a home health aide for A&L Home Care and Training Center in Proctorville, Ohio.

They provide medical attention by going to their patients' homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, and risking the lives of their families each night they return home.

"They haven't missed a beat. Wearing masks and gloves every day, they just don't know how much they're appreciated," says April Scarberry, office manager at A&L Home Care and Training Center.

Employees at all A&L Home Care and Training Center locations in Ohio received that token of appreciation Friday.

To their surprise, CEO Dawnetta Abbett included bonuses in each of their paychecks, all to show appreciation for putting their lives on the line every day.

The money from these bonuses comes from a portion of the $1.4 billion that Gov. Mike Dewine and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation gave back to private employers to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus.

"When you spend so much of your own life worrying about the quality of life for others, and for someone to recognize you and give you the opportunity to improve your own life is amazing," says Monica Scarberry, a registered nurse at the Proctorville location.

As always, the money helps. But, as with the best gifts, it's the thought that counts.

