Employees of OLBH celebrate last day with parade

Thursday marked the final day that Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital accepted patients, ending a streak that has lasted nearly 70 years in Russell, Kentucky.

"There’s just something that’s so special about this place and this hospital," said Mandy Mezzawi, wife of an OLBH employee.

Many employees celebrated with a parade, led by local police and first responders that circled the hospital and adjacent Bellefonte Centre building.

"Very emotional, it’s a sad day but it was a great turnout to show our hospital what it has done for our community," former OLBH respiratory therapist April Crabtree said.

OLBH's parent company, Bon Secours, has set up a website for patients to check updates with any physician or primary care practice under the OLBH system.