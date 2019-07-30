Employment scams reported in parts of Ky.

Job seekers in parts of Kentucky could have more to worry about than landing their next position.

Attorney General Andy Beshear said his office has received employment scam complaints from residents in Boone, Boyle, Fayette, Franklin, Hardin, Jefferson, Johnson, Madison, Shelby, Taylor and Woodford counties totaling more than $24,000 in losses this year.

Beshear said the largest losses in Kentucky have involved work-from-home scams.

According to Beshear’s office, the scams often involve a victim who is quickly hired and asked to deposit a company check into their bank account to purchase a computer for their new job. The victim then thinks they are sending the computer to the company to have specific software installed, but they are really sending it to a scammer who keeps the computer. The fake check then bounces leaving the victim liable for the cost of the computer and other possible fees from an overdrawn account.

“Always be wary of work-from-home postings that require few qualifications yet offer easy schedules and big paychecks,” Beshear said in a news release. “Just remember, if the job offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

Beshear says the scams can appear through text messages, unsolicited job inquiry phone calls, emails, fake job postings and on social media platforms.

Any of the following should be considered red flags for a potential scam, according to Beshear:

Requests for upfront payment

Access offered to special job postings

Sounds too good to be true

Immediate requests to provide sensitive personal or financial information

Anyone in Kentucky who believes they may have been the victim of a job scam can call 888-432-9257 or visit here.

