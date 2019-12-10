Empty the Shelters at Sierra's Haven

BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting an Empty the Shelters event on December 13 and 14. You can adopt a pet for a reduced fee of $25 and save a life just in time for the holidays.

Sierra's Haven For New and Used Pets in Studio 3.

Out of the 119 locations participating in 25 states across the country, there are three locations in Ohio, including Sierra's Haven For New and Used Pets in Portsmouth.

The event is Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m. on 80 Easter Drive in Portsmouth, Ohio.

You can contact Sierra's Haven For New and Used Pets at 740-353-5100.