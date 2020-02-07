End-of-service dates announced at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital

End-of-service dates were announced Friday for several departments at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital.

Last month, parent company Bon Secours announced the hospital will be closing later this year.

It reported the following end-of-service dates:

Occupational Medicine – Feb. 14

Outpatient Electromyography (EMG) testing – Feb. 19

Cornerstone Medical Plaza’s Imaging and Lab services – Feb. 21 (Primary care services at Cornerstone remain open at this time.)

OLBH Cath Lab Services – Feb. 28

Cardiovascular Recovery Unit (CVRU) – Feb. 28

Firm Fitness at Bellefonte Pavilion – Feb. 28 - Members should stop by the front desk or call 606-324-0339 for information on refunds.

Lung Navigation Program – March 2

OLBH Imaging Center (Bellefonte Centre location) – March 6

OLBH Sleep Center – March 27

Bon Secours released the following statement:

“On January 21, we announced we had made the very difficult decision to close Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH), system-owned care sites and its physician network Bellefonte Physician Services. Thank you for allowing us to care for you for more than 60 years. We will use this site to keep our patients updated on our wind-down process, closure dates and next steps … Exiting a market is a complex process, and we are making decisions based on how we can best manage transitions for both patients and associates. When decisions are made regarding timing and affected services, we commit to sharing information as soon as possible.”

We are working to find out how many employees are affected by the end-of-service dates.