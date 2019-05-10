Engineer: Pike County landfill will run out of room by 2020

At the Pike County Fiscal Court meeting Tuesday, a representative from Geosyntec broke things down for the court, saying the landfill will run out of room by the year 2020.

The company laid out options for the county's potential landfill expansion.

They say the expansion would be more feasible than the county taking on the expense of closing it.

"I think the word you said, it would be 'catastrophic' financially, for the county. It would be about a $10 million hit if we shut down the landfill?" asked Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones at the meeting.

Thomas Ramsey, who is a Geosyntec engineer replied, "yeah, I'm trying not to be dramatic. But, yes, it's major. Many millions of dollars."

Jones says there is a lot to the process of expanding.

He says the court has not yet decided which route it will take in addressing the issue, but is working to make sure it does what is best for pike county.