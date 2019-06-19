Environmental Study complete for site of new Bridge-Clendenin Elementary

Kanawha County is one step closer to getting a new school after that deadly flooding in 2016 destroyed two schools in the Elk River Community.

The field work and environmental testing has been completed for the land where the Bridge-Clendenin Elementary School is set to be built.

Officials researched things like the soil, how traffic would be effected and also how wildlife would be effected, should they build the school near Wolverton Mountain Road.

"Following the public notice which ends on July 6th, we will have a discussion. We will review all of the comments from the public we do receive. Following that we will review our entire drafted environmental assessment and we will get that approved; once that is approved, it will conclude our environmental preservation review," explained Stephanie Everfield a regional environmental officer with FEMA said.

Public comments can be mailed to FEMA headquarters in Philadelphia or brought up during other public meetings.

As for Herbert Hoover High School, WSAZ reported back in March that the new high school on the Given's Fork (church) property is expected to open early to mid-2021, according to Kanawha County Schools officials.