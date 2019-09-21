Escapee arrested after stealing, crashing ambulance from Morgantown hospital

A North Central Regional Jail escapee has been caught by Morgantown police after getting away in a stolen ambulance, then crashing it.

At around 2:30 p.m. Friday Morgantown police received a report of a stolen ambulance from Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Police say the inmate was still handcuffed at the time.

Officers were later notified that the suspect crashed the stolen ambulance into a Star City ambulance, multiple cars and a utility pole.

After the crash he tried to get away on foot near Chateau Royale and was seen running up the hill from Don Nehlen Drive.

After a canine-assisted search in the area, the suspect, Craig Allen Martisko, 45, was captured at the 2700 building of Chateau Royale attempting to break into an apartment.

Martisko was taken into custody and transported back to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

As of 5 p.m. Friday Martisko, of Granville, was being evaluated at Ruby Memorial Hospital and is pending numerous charges.

Police say no one was injured as a result of this incident and that the amount of property damaged is still being determined.