Essential levies on the ballot in Cabell County

Vaccines, public transportation, and emergency services are just a few resources that people depend on everyday. But for Cabell County residents, those services depend on funding support from levies.

Cabell County residents are asked to submit their vote on five levy renewals for the next four years. Without the funding support from these levies, there is potential for services to either be cut or harder to come by.

Dr. Michael Kilkenny with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department says more than half of their budget comes from levy funding.

There are five levies on the ballot to be renewed for the next four years: Cabell County Emergency Medical Services; Cabell-Huntington Health Department; projects and programs for Cabell County senior citizens; Tri-State Transit Authority; as well as fire protection service, firefighter training and economic development.

“The levy makes us able to be more responsive,” Dr. Kilkenny said. “We can act on an emergency situation before we get approval for funding, because the levy makes sure that approval is available.”

In addition, funding from the levy also makes certain operations free of charge for patients, such as flu shots.

For volunteer fire departments, their gear alone costs thousands of dollars.

“We just recently purchased 20 sets of new fire gear and it came to $45,000,” said Deputy Fire Chief Andrew Frazier.

Without the support of their levy, the response time to emergency situations could end up being slower, risking the lives of those in danger.

While voting for these levies is important, Cabell County Clerk Phyllis Smith isn’t seeing a lot of ballots being returned. She says 13,000 were sent out, and roughly 6,000 have been returned so far. With June 9 as the official due date for the ballots to be turned in, Smith hopes to see a rise very soon.

Until then, uncertainty lingers whether these essential levies will survive another four years.

