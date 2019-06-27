Evacuation order issued after gas leak in South Charleston

The South Charleston Fire Department has issued an evacuation order for part of the city due to a natural gas leak.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the evacuation order is for a one block radius in the Riverwalk Mall area.

MacCorkle Ave. is shut down in both directions near the plaza.

We're told utility workers punctured a natural gas line, but we're unable to confirm if the leak has been fixed.

If you received an alert about a shelter-in-place for a chemical-related incident at the Clearon plant, 911 dispatchers say that situation is under control and unrelated to the gas leak. The shelter-in-place has been lifted for the "minor chemical event" at Clearon.

