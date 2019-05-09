Even smokers support Walmart upping age limit, but think it won’t work

Another major retailer decides it won't sell cigarettes to men and women under the age of 21.

Walmart announces beginning July 1 it will no longer sell cigarettes to those under 21 years old.

Walmart is also phasing out fruity and sweet flavors of e-cigarettes that are popular with a younger crowd.

While even smokers like the idea, they don't think it will make a difference.

"I smoked when I was 15 years old," said Walter Napier.

"Age 14," Cory Everman added.

"Around 11,” added Rita White. “Isn't that terrible?"

They all began smoking years before it was legal. Now, decades later, it's something they regret, including Everman, who is the only one of the three who still smokes.

He estimates he smokes two packs a day.

"Maybe three sometimes,” Everman said. “If I had to do it again, I'd definitely not pick it up. It's not a habit I enjoy. I wouldn't wish it on anybody."

Walmart announced this week that it will stop selling all tobacco products to anyone under 21, even though the legal smoking age is 18.

"I think it's wonderful," said nonsmoker Judy Cazad.

Her husband was a smoker. He died from lung cancer 11 years ago, after 23 years of marriage.

"It might keep kids healthier longer," she said.

Rita White quit when she was 25 for her kids. But still, she doesn't agree with the new Walmart policy which will go into effect on July 1.

"If 18-year-olds can go and fight for our country, they out to be able to smoke cigarettes if they chose to," White said.

But others don't believe it will make a difference in the long run. There are too many places to get cigarettes and get them for cheaper.

"I think they'll just go somewhere else and find it," Cazad said.

"It won't make no difference. They'll have someone else buy them. There's always a way to get around stuff," Napier said.

"Still pretty easy to get tobacco," Everman added.

There are two packs on the front seat of Everman's car. His kids have been bugging him to quit, but so far, five days is the longest he's gone since he was 14. He’s now 32.

"All it is is an addictive habit," he said. "Can't stop. At least yet."

Walmart's announcement comes one month after the FDA threatened Walmart and several other retailers, including Kroger and Family Dollar, for selling cigarettes to minors. They said Walmart had violated the law 17 percent of the time.

Walmart disputes that number, but also announced several other actions to prevent tobacco sales to minors, including harsher penalties for stores that fail secret shopper checks. They said they would be conducting 8,000 such checks this year.

They are also using virtual reality technology to upgrade their age -- verification training for employees.