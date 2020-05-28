Evening downpours leave their mark

Sundown showers and downpours swooped in from the Southern Coalfields into the Kanawha and Ohio Valleys delivering a quick hitting thunder squall to parts of the region.

While the action along the Ohio River from Huntington-Chesapeake was active but non-severe, the main thrust of rain rode right up Route 119 from Mingo-Logan-Boone into the I-77, I-79 stretch of WV from Charleston north to Parkersburg and Spencer-Grantsville.

On its own this evening Central WV gully washer mustered street flooding in low-lying road dips through the Kanawha County area. Torey Yorgey reported live at 10 and 11pm from the Pinch area. Still the high water issue was magnified as it fell in the same area that dealt with heavy rains in the pre-dawn of Thursday when Tropical Storm Bertha’s remnants passed along the same I-77 stretch.

So the Clendenin to Spencer drive along Route 119 through the Spring Creek watershed and into Ripley along tributaries of the Mill Creek were to have issues until the pre-dawn hours.

As of midnight the rainfall in Charleston for the month of May was within a half inch of an all time record. So it will take one more downpour on Friday for Charleston to reach true weather immortality!