Everyone safe after house fire in Putnam County

It took only minutes for first responders to control a house fire in Putnam County, but the damage had already been done.

The Poca Community Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to a fire on the 100-block of Cross Lanes Drive between Poca and Nitro at around 7:15 Saturday morning.

Responders say the three occupants of the home and their dogs got out without any injuries. According to Poca Fire Chief Shawn West, fire crews were on scene for a couple of hours overhauling the home to make sure no embers would be able to reignite.

Responders believe that the fire was accidental.

“The owner states that they had a fire in the fireplace through the night,” West said. “The fire extinguished itself through the burn of the night. From where the fire was inside of the house, it's believed that it may have penetrated through a chimney fire.”

The owners of the home declined an interview, but West says that they are staying with family in Point Pleasant for the time being and the American Red Cross is assisting them.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshals office has also been contacted to further investigate the cause of the fire.