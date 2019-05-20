Lane and exit closures for I-77 construction

For the next 100 days, drivers traveling through Charleston can expect delays.

The project is expected to take approximately 100 days, crews will be working around the clock 24/7 to complete the project.

The West Virginia Department of Highways started construction to four bridges on Saturday along Interstate 77. The four bridges are along I-77/I-79 just north of the I-64 split.

The Tom Williams Family overpass bridge over Garrison Avenue, the bridge over Westmoreland Drive, and the overpass bridge across Cora street are getting replacement decks.

The Spring Street overpass bridge is getting a little bit more work, with a new deck and a resurfaced overlay.

In the meantime, the Westmoreland exit is closed, and there are fewer lanes to drive in.

David Ferrell, the project engineer with the Department of Highways, says the construction is going to cost about $19 million but it will save more money in the long run.

"This project here is replacing the concrete deck and many of the structures. By doing this now, it will help prevent a total replacement in the future. So we are able to save the existing substructure and get more life out of our bridges," Ferrell said.

The speed limit is also reduced in the construction zone from 60 down to 50, and Ferrell says that is extremely important to follow to avoid accidents.

"Please slow down and pay attention there's a lot of changes in the traffic pattern, lane narrowing, so please reduce your speed and just pay attention," Ferrell said.

Ferrell says once they finish the work in the northbound lanes they will move over to the southbound lanes and the traffic patterns will mirror what they are now.

He says they are already ahead of schedule on the work.

