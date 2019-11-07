Exotic animals seized from Huntington pet shop

Exotic animals, including some types of venomous snakes, were seized Thursday from a pet shop in downtown Huntington.

Humane officers tell us it happened at S&S Reptiles, located near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 7th Street.

Investigators say the animals were seized onsite due to cage conditions and the overall condition of the animals. They say the shop is being closed.

The owner of the shop has a pending court date at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 in Huntington Municipal Court.

We are working to get more details. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

