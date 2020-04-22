Expect changes at Ohio businesses when they reopen

Patties & Pints in downtown Portsmouth could see 120 to 150 people on a Friday or Saturday night or during an event.

Owner Tim Wolfe says he's preparing changes to the restaurant in order to be ready when it's time to reopen.

"Now you're going to be in that 50-60 person range," Wolfe said. He admits that won't be sustainable for many businesses long term.

"We'll do what we have to do until the governor tells us different," Wolfe said.

He was able to speak with state leaders during the Ohio 2020 Economic Recovery Task Force.

They say the state will likely open in three phases, with bars and restaurants being a part of the third tier. They will need to continue practicing social distancing by reducing seating and spreading out tables and chairs.

"Not having an end in sight is like a punch in the gut," Wolfe said.

He says they'll be taking advantage of outdoor dining and seating, as well -- places like sidewalks, parking lots and such.

Employees will also be making changes to ensure their safety.

"Our staff will be wearing masks, gloves and taking all the precautions that are ordered by the governor," Wolfe said. "As everybody knows, masks are almost impossible to find so we're basically having to produce our own."

He believes reopening will likely happen by region, since some parts of the state were impacted by COVID-19 worse than others.

"The social gatherings is what we built our business on," Wolfe said.

They're working on a data-driven approach to determine the best way to begin restarting the economy.

"Three years running, we're number one atmosphere," Wolfe said. "Atmosphere is something you can't put in a to-go box. Having all the people here, the conversations, the hugs, the handshakes, just life the way it was."

Scioto County has battled hardship before, fighting a pandemic during the middle of the opioid epidemic. Wolfe is confident than they can overcome the current challenges, even if they have to make some accommodations along the way.

"As we move through these phases, there's no playbook. We're just going through it together," he said.

The health department is also letting businesses know they're available to come out and inspect their establishment, offer advice, feedback and suggestions to prepare them for opening, whenever that may be.

This will allow people to make necessary adjustments in advance, so they aren't scrambling when the state gives the green light.

Wolfe encourages other business owners to begin looking at their own facilities to see how best to set them up to protect both employees and customers moving forward.