Experts warn of cross contamination while wearing gloves

The coronavirus is spread by human contact. Many health experts across the country recommend wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) while at the grocery store to help slow the spread. But wearing gloves at the store causes cross-contamination, unwillingly exposing your germs.

"Gloves can make you feel better about the things you are touching, but they can also give you a false sense of security," said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, director of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. "It's important to know that if you are putting gloves on, you may be touching things that still have the virus or other germs on that.

Kilkenny gave WSAZ a demo of the steps you should take when heading to the store.

"I would be going in the parking lot and using my hand sanitizer. After cleaning my hands, I would first put on my mask, then my gloves," Kilkenny said.

Gloves can protect your hands but everything you touch while at the store with those same gloves on can spread germs so removing them the proper way is important.

"Grab the inside and turn inside out. Then put your thumb under here and pull that inside out. Now the gloves are inside on another. Then use your hand sanitizer again," Kilkenny said.

