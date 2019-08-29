BREAKING | Explosion reported just before fire broke out at home

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Cross Lanes.

The fire was reported at 7:34 Thursday morning in the 600 block of Stewart Park.

Folks nearby reported hearing an explosion just before the fire broke out.

No one was inside the home.

The house was destroyed. The siding and fence of a nearby home was damaged by the heat.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's office will determine the cause of the fire.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

