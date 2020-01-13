Express power smoothie in Studio 3

(WSAZ) -- Express Power Smoothie ingredients:

Coach Chris Lane and Chef Marty make smoothies in Studio 3.

V8+ energy peach mango (8 oz.)
1 scoop vanilla whey preotien (20 g)
Mixed Frozen Fruit (1 cup)
1/2 Avocado
Ice & Blend

335 calories
P: 22g
C: 30g
F: 12.5g

 