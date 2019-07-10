Extreme heat can pose serious health risks

The heat has been cranked up in our region, with temperatures reaching at least close to 90 degrees the last several days. With the heat index reaching up toward 100, there's no sign of a cool down in the immediate future.

Both heat exhaustion and heat stroke are serious issues, especially the latter.

If you are planning to go outside, especially for an extended period, it's important to know the signs that your body is overheated and needs to get in to air conditioning as soon as possible.

Heat exhaustion is the more mild of the two.

Officials say you will feel faint, sweat excessively, feel nauseous, and have a rapid, weak pulse.

If this happens to you or a family member, get to a cooler spot, drink water, and take a cool shower.

Heat stroke can be very dangerous. The Centers for Disease Control says it can cause organ failure, and even death.

Common signs include, throbbing headaches, no sweating, rapid, strong pulse, and losing consciousness.

If someone starts exhibiting these signs, you should call 911 and work to get the person cool until help arrives. However, the CDC say do not give the person anything to drink.