Eyesore near popular park nearing demolition date

A neighborhood eyesore is rising to the top of the demolition list. It sits less than two blocks from one of Huntington's most popular parks.

Neighbors tell us there are rats as big as cats and they have seen some snakes too.

Linda Ferris lives next door and is also the grandmother of the owner. She cannot wait for the house to come down too.

"It sure ain't very pleasant," said Ferris.

But that's the view for her and everyone else at 815 17th Street West.

Ferris said you should not be deceived by the appearance. It's not empty, thanks to frequent squatters.

"It's people and rats," she said. "There's big rats in here."

She's lived next door for almost a decade and said it's gone downhill fast.

Her daughter used to live here, but she says it turned into a drug house soon after. Her grandson bought it about two years ago and now she says it's a dump.

"It has good memories, but it's left some bad ones," said Ferris.

The home is visible to all traffic passing by on the West Huntington bridge of U.S. 52.

It's also less than two blocks away from the trees and shade of St. Cloud Commons -- the recipient of hundreds of thousands of dollars of renovations from the city. It’s enjoyed by countless families every day.

But the view from above from Air 3 shows the trash is also countless. It's on the list of 100 properties for the city to tear down this summer.

It can't come soon enough for Ferris, "I want to be here and video when it happens. It will be a great day."

She said it's been a month since she last saw her grandson. Like so many grandmothers, drugs turned him into a person not welcome, she says, even stealing from her.

"If that's the way they going to be, gone is the best place for them,” she said. “But this needs gone too."

That should be happening soon.

From dollhouse to dumping ground, there’s soon to be another “D” word added: demolished.

It’s a word most welcome to all who live nearby and it will change the morning aroma for Ferris who has a few roses and other plants in her front yard.

"Come out and smell my flowers instead of the dump."

City officials tell us the house is undergoing testing for asbestos. If none is found, it will be torn down in about 60 days. If there is asbestos, it will take longer.