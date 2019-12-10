Fraternal Order of Police plays the role of Santa's helpers

Christmas wishes came true Tuesday for more than 225 elementary student.

Santa joined the Fraternal Order of Police to check his list and take orders. Ol' Saint Nick's visit was a part of the Fraternal Order of Police's annual Christmas party.

Huntington police, Cabell County Sheriff's deputies and West Virginia State troopers all took part in serving children who needed a little extra help this holiday season.

The children got lunch, gifts and time with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Organizers say this event is an opportunity to build relationships with the community and give back to the next generation. Each child went home with toys, a new coat and hopefully a new found friend in the FOP.

Funding for the party and gifts come from the Ride with a Cop program as well as donations from several business.

