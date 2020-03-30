FBI: ‘Don’t fall victim to stimulus check scams’

The FBI and several state attorney generals are warning about stimulus check scams.

Officials say don’t fall victim to phone calls, texts, e-mails or websites that ask for personal or financial information in order to receive your federal payment. Their warning includes paying someone who calls with a promise to expedite or obtain a payment or loan for you.

If you’re eligible for relief, you do not need to make any upfront payment or pay a fee to receive your stimulus check.

People who file tax returns electronically and provide the IRS with their bank information will likely get their payments earlier through direct deposit. Paper checks are expected to take longer to mail out.

You’ll likely receive a notice by mail no later than 15 days after the payment was distributed, detailing the amount, how it was sent and an IRS phone number to call if the funds fail to arrive.

Most Americans will receive up to $1,200.

Some officials are saying you can expect to see your stimulus check in about three weeks, while others say it could take longer than that for the IRS to process the payments.

