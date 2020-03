Federal agents have been on scene most of Saturday in Wayne County searching an area where remains were found a week ago.

A spokesperson for the FBI’s field office in Pittsburgh confirmed to WSAZ the agents were searching along Defoe Road.

Last Sunday, the remains were found on someone’s property.

The FBI has not released any information about the identity of the remains.

