FBI executes search warrants in Scioto County

The FBI, Scioto County Sheriff's Office and law enforcement partners executed search warrants on Tuesday in Scioto County related to an ongoing child exploitation investigation.

Over the past weekend, three arrests were made in connection with the investigation.

In a statement provided to WSAZ, the FBI says their department and the Scioto County Sheriff's Office will continue to "pursue these types of cases to protect children and hold predators accountable."

Anyone with information about potential child exploitation in the area is asked to contact the FBI at 614-315-4923.