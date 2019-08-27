FBI investigating shooting threats made to Kentucky schools

In a tweet Monday, the Louisville FBI office says they are aware of unspecified internet threats made against schools in Kentucky.

The reported threats say something would happen at schools on Wednesday, Aug. 28, and then in Arkansas the next day.

The Jonesboro, Arkansas Police Department says over the weekend, the FBI contacted them saying the report came from a person in another country who allegedly received the information through an online video game.

Investigators say they have not been able to confirm the identity or location of the person who made the comment.

The FBI in Louisville says there is no evidence indicating the threat is credible, however, if anyone sees anything suspicious, they should contact local law enforcement.

