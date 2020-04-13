FBI shares information on how to protect your children online during COVID-19 pandemic

Children are likely spending a lot more time on the internet while school is out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With that increased internet usage, the FBI is warning parents to keep an eye on children's online activity. The FBI says criminals could be lurking, trying to take advantage of children during this time.

Nicholas Boshears, an Assistant Special Agent in Charge with the FBI Pittsburgh Office, says children between the ages of 10 and 17 are typically the ones who are targeted through a number of different outlets including regular internet activity, social media and online gaming.

Boshears says the criminals will often impersonate someone in that same age group and try to build a relationship and gain trust with the child. He says they will then start asking for things from the child like pictures.

"That then leads to the actual criminal activity where they are asked for specific images that involve compromising situations. And so with that predatory activity, it's extremely important that parents understand one, it can happen and that two, it's also completely understandable why children may not report it," said Boshears.

He says children often won't report it because the criminals will tell the child it is OK for them to share pictures, but then go on to say it's not OK to tell anyone.

"Because these crimes often go unreported until they reach an extreme case, such as the predator will threaten the child's family if the child does not provide compromising photos or images or engage in chat or if the child refuses to shift from an online gaming platform to say a live-streaming platform, often it can sometimes go for years," said Boshears.

Boshears says there are three things parents can do to make sure their children are protected online:



Be aware of what children are doing on the internet

Have conversations with children and let them know it is OK to tell you what is going on

Take education course through the FBI

To find that link to take that course, click here.

The FBI also urges parents to call local law enforcement or the FBI to alert them of any suspicious activity online.