FDA approves Ebola vaccine

Ebola is arguably one of the most feared viruses and the Food and Drug Administration just approved a vaccine to prevent it for the first time ever in the United States.

The vaccine is called Ervebo and was designed by pharmaceutical giant, Merck.

Ebola cases are rare in the U.S. and typically involve healthcare workers treating those who have been infected by the virus.

The Zaire strain of the deadly virus has killed upwards of 2,000 people in the current outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Deaths in the 2014 outbreak in West Africa surpassed 11,000.

